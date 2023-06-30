Eastern Bank Has $1.73 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

KMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 2,012,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,899,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.