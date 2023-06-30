Eastern Bank Has $4.48 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

