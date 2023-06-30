Eastern Bank Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after buying an additional 949,063 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,455. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.