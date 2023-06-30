Eastern Bank Sells 2,296 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.92. 142,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,458. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

