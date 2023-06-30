Eastern Bank Sells 24,833 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,833 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 36,653.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 839,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.87 on Friday, reaching $490.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

