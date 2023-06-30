Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of EML stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

In other Eastern news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eastern in the first quarter worth $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in Eastern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 12.7% in the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.