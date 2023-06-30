ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 82.8% in June

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Up 2.4 %

ECTM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 62.00% and a net margin of 87.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

