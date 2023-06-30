eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $691.49 million and approximately $695.77 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,346.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.00978187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00137832 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,430,279,673,293 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

