ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.20

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.20 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 682241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

The company has a market capitalization of C$658.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of C$64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.65 million. Research analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2127832 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.36%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

