Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 807,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.