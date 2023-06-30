Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Down 17.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EMMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

