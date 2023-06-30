Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Trimmed by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.