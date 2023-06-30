Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Given “Initiates” Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.13.

Enovis Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ENOV traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 131,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovis news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

