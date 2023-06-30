Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

92 Resources reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.13.

ENOV traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 142,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,368. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 2.02. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enovis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Enovis by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Enovis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

