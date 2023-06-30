Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,207 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for approximately 21.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Western Financial Corp CA owned approximately 1.79% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $29,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 226,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,155. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

