Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Down 69.1% in June

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Enveric Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:ENVB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 31,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $18.50.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.
