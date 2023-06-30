Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Down 69.1% in June

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enveric Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENVB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 31,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enveric Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 143,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.