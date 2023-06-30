Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading Down 16.7%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 88,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 70,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Environmental Waste International Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.08.

About Environmental Waste International

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.

