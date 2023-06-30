ERC20 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101.19 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 5% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $101.19 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00981245 USD and is down -61.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $100.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

