Eric Ryan Shander Sells 4,532 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $86,153.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,885 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $91,935.70.

Shares of PWSC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.93. 36,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -135.28 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,990,000 after purchasing an additional 711,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,619,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,731,000 after buying an additional 607,248 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 314,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

