Evercore ISI Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $379.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a reiterates rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $348.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

