Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Evergreen stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 64,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,688. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 million, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.
Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.
