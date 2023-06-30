Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Evergreen stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 64,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,688. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 million, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Evergreen during the first quarter worth $163,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evergreen in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

