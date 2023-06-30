Everscale (EVER) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $114.43 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,089,007,818 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

