Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Lowered to $47.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Evolent Health stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,365 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $70,973.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,177.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,209 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.