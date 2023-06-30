Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 3,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 64,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$21.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

