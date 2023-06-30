Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 52.2% in June

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the May 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.46% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 533,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,373. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

