Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $172,803.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,552,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,435,579.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $172,803.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,552,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,435,579.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,053.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,942 shares of company stock worth $3,655,266. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:FSLY opened at $15.83 on Friday. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
