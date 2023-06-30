FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) versus Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Critical Review

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Free Report) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of FBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 68.4% of FBC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FBC and Quotient Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A N/A -0.20 0.00 Quotient Technology $288.77 million 1.32 -$76.51 million ($0.70) -5.53

Profitability

FBC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares FBC and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A Quotient Technology -25.18% -39.17% -15.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FBC and Quotient Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient Technology 0 3 0 0 2.00

Quotient Technology has a consensus target price of $4.03, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than FBC.

Summary

FBC beats Quotient Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc. operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications. It also provides Direct-to-Consumer platform, which include Shopmium app to deliver cash back rebates to consumers, market advertisers' brands media, and product placements; Retail Ad Network platform provides brands with a way to support multiple national and regional retailers; Quotient Analytics provides campaign analytics and measured sales results to brands and retailers; and Digital-out-of-Home.. It serves consumer packed goods, representing various brands, including various food, beverage, personal care, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, drug, automotive mass merchant, dollar, club, and convenience merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its websites, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

