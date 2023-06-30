Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.99

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 1936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $517.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

