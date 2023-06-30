Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 945,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the previous session’s volume of 157,488 shares.The stock last traded at $62.22 and had previously closed at $62.33.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

