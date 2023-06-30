Field & Main Bank Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,483 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $57.38. 953,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

