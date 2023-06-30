Field & Main Bank Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $88.21. 377,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,401. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 984.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

