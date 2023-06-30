Field & Main Bank Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.90.

NYSE:ALB traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $220.75. The stock had a trading volume of 364,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.19. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

