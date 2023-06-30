Field & Main Bank Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.43. The company has a market cap of $370.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

