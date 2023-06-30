Field & Main Bank Has $226,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,124. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.27. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.83 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.12.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.