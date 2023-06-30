Field & Main Bank Has $601,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LLY traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $467.68. The company had a trading volume of 674,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $468.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.65 and its 200-day moving average is $376.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

