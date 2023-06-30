Field & Main Bank Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

ISRG stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.58. The company had a trading volume of 397,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $344.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

