Field & Main Bank Purchases 22,810 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 97,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

