Field & Main Bank Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Field & Main Bank reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

AMT traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $191.94. 417,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,666. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.00.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

