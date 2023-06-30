Field & Main Bank Sells 270 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 36,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.16. 7,765,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,131,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

