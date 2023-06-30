Financial Comparison: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) vs. Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and Freeline Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 272.76%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 769.57%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Freeline Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 4.13 -$119.20 million ($2.38) -1.95 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.97 million ($12.97) -0.19

Freeline Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -174.57% -59.26% -32.13% Freeline Therapeutics N/A -122.05% -75.64%

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Freeline Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Its pre-clinical product candidate STRO-003, a ADC directed against an anti-receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused on the field of immuno-oncology; EMD Serono to develop ADCs for multiple cancer targets; and Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop ADC. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Freeline Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease. in addition, it has research programs for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.