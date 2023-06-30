Financial Review: Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.64 million 4.33 -$1.42 million N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.46 $112.06 million $0.84 13.50

Analyst Ratings

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 0 0 1.60

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.87%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -24.17% -7.12% -6.61% Claros Mortgage Trust 39.99% 8.03% 2.45%

Risk & Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2021, the company owned 9,405 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

