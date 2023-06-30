Financial Survey: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) vs. Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Desktop Metal and Corsair Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 0 2 1 0 2.33 Corsair Gaming 0 4 1 0 2.20

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus target price of $2.78, indicating a potential upside of 55.03%. Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Desktop Metal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal -349.92% -24.26% -17.98% Corsair Gaming -4.72% 0.16% 0.08%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Desktop Metal and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Desktop Metal and Corsair Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $209.02 million 2.75 -$740.34 million ($2.29) -0.78 Corsair Gaming $1.38 billion 1.30 -$60.92 million ($0.60) -29.23

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Corsair Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Desktop Metal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Desktop Metal on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions. It also provides Xtreme 8K platform, designed for industrial, high-temperature production of end-use photopolymer parts, and uses high-powered light sources with a water-cooled digital light processing (DLP) chip; Einstein series, designed for dental professionals which offers 3D printing; and Envision One platform, which consists of various models for high-temperature and large part processing, enables high-volume production of end-use photopolymer parts. In addition, the company offers various additional DLP solutions, including the P4K platform and the D4K Pro platform, for a range of production volumes, and industrial and healthcare end-use applications; S-Max and S-Max Pro platforms, which provides digital casting solutions; S-Max Flex platform, a robotic 3D printing solution for digital casting applications; S-Print, an entry-level solution for prototypes and small series production in digital casting applications; and 3D-Bioplotter platform which offers biofabrication solution. Further, it provides binder jetting materials, photopolymer resins, BMD materials, and bioprinting materials. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, research and development, and other industries. Desktop Metal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for streamers and content creators. In addition, it offers coaching and training, and other services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its website. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

