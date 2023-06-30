Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Update

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 98.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,019,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $510.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

FNCH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. 5,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,715. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.05. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($15.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($12.90). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 25,084.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -29.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.