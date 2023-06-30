First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,273.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,196.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $925.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,345.44.
Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
