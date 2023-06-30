First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.60

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $19.50. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 2,778 shares.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

(Free Report)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.