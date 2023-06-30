First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Down 65.0% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 452,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 831,947 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 994,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IFV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,643. The company has a market capitalization of $232.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3081 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

