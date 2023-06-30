First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Up 700.0% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDIV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

