First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Up 700.0% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.