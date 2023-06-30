First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 336.5% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

FFA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 72,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

