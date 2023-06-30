First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

