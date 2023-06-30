First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FCEF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. 389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393. The company has a market cap of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Featured Stories

